PICS: Shahid Kapoor looks uber cool in his breezy outfit; Strikes the thumbs up pose for paps

Shahid Kapoor is quite the well-liked and admired personality in the entertainment industry. With exciting characters and film selections like 'Haider,' 'Udta Punjab,' and 'Kabir Singh,' he has proved his acting calibre numerous times over the years. Recently, he's been very active on social media. Aside from his films, Kapoor keeps his fans delighted on social media by frequently sharing amusing and candid images of himself, as well as providing insight into his life with wife Mira Rajput and his children. Recently, Shahid was spotted in the city in a casual yet classy outfit. But hey, there was a twist. After all, trust Shahid Kapoor to have the right tricks up his sleeves to steal fans' and paps’ hearts.

In the pics, Shahid looked quite cool and effortlessly handsome. He sported a loose, breezy, pastel blue t-shirt and paired it up with baggy cream-coloured cargo pants. His look was made all the more appealing with his well-trimmed beard and pushed-back hair. People who prefer comfort over everything else - we found the absolutely perfect look for you!

The thing that caught our attention the most was that he adorably struck the thumbs-up pose for the paps, and even added his charming smile while doing the gesture. Ah, once a cutie, always a cutie!

Take a look:

In terms of Shahid Kapoor's professional life, the actor is set to star alongside Mrunal Thakur in their upcoming film Jersey. This movie's release date is April 14th. It is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is helmed by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers. The sports drama was originally set to premiere on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

