PICS: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they arrive for their Valentine’s Day dinner date

Valentine’s Day 2022 is almost about to be over but Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have decided to make the most out of the special occasion. A few moments back, the gorgeous husband-and-wife duo was seen ending the night with a romantic dinner date. Shahid and Mira were papped as they arrived walking hand-in-hand at Pali Bhavan Café in the neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai.

Both Shahid and Mira dressed in their stylish best for their romantic date night. The Jab We Met actor looked absolutely suave in a red oversized tee-shirt which he combined with a pair of white trousers and grey and red sneakers. He accessorized his look with a pair of glasses. Shahid’s wife Mira matched with the actor as she two donned a red outfit. Mira looked quite stylish in a checkered red co-ord set. Her hair was left open, and she wore a pair of red heels to complete the look. Both Shahid and Mira wore black mouth masks, as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The couple held hands while they were papped by the media.

Take a look at Shahid and Mira’s pictures:

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram space and showered love on Mira on account of Valentine’s Day. Shahid posted a cosy picture with her and wrote, “Happy valentines guys.Happy Monday with the love of my life.” Mira also posted a couple of pictures of a beautiful bouquet gifted by the actor on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I love you @shahidkapoor”.

