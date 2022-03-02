PICS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira share warm family moments at sister Sanah Kapur's Kaleera ceremony

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Monday that Shahid Kapoor's half sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The wedding celebrations have kickstarted in Mahableshwar and several photos have surfaced on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, Sanah's Kaleera ceremony took place and the entire family came together for the same.

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah has been sharing several photos from the wedding ceremony. On Wednesday, he shared a bunch of photos that also included a perfect family photo. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "@sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Photos from the Chooda ceremony."

While Shahid and Mira can be seen posing with the family, another picture shows Pankaj Kapuro-wife Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah with husband Naseeruddin Shah posing for an adorable picture.

Take a look at Vivaan's post:

A source had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla, "The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while."

While Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for many years, Sanah and Mayank too have known each other for a long time. Reportedly, they had gotten engaged a while back.

Several photos from their Mehendi and Sangeet functions also surfaced on social media.

