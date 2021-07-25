PICS: Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in film city; Arjun Kapoor papped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actors , Janhvi Kapoor and star kid Shanaya Kapoor were the recent ones who caught the attention of the paparazzi in the upscale locality of the city. While Ishqzaade star Arjun Kapoor was seen departing from Mumbai Airport, the Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor got papped outside her gym in Bandra. Meanwhile, star kid Shanaya Kapoor was also seen strolling casually in the streets of Juhu.

Shanaya, who often stuns the fashion police with her gorgeous sartorial choices, stepped outside donning a stylish sharara. With minimalistic makeup and accessories, the fashionista left her sleek hair open to complete her look. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in an athleisure wear which was paired with black sneakers. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor kept it cool and casual as he arrived at the Mumbai Airport to depart from the city.

Take a look at their pictures below:

On the professional front, Arjun last featured in the Netflix film Sardaar Ka Grandson. He will next appear in movies namely Bhoot Police opposite and Ek Villain Returns alongside and John Abraham. Speaking of Janhvi, she is gearing to feature in Colin D'Cunha directed romantic-comedy, Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy flick, Good Lucky Jerry

