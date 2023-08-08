PICS: Shanaya Kapoor channels her inner 'desi Barbie' in pink suit; Khushi Kapoor stuns in saree

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, channelled her inner Barbie but in a desi manner. She attended a celebration - which was most probably her friend’s pre-wedding bash - in Mumbai on Monday and shared a couple of pictures on social media. Interestingly, the photos also featured cousin Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya will make her debut in Mohanlal’s pan-India film Vrushbha.

Shanaya Kapoor becomes ‘desi Barbie’

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from a recent celebration she attended. In the caption, the 23-year-old starkid wrote, “Desi (Indian) Barbie…” In the photos, she can be seen wearing a shimmery pink anarkali with white embroidery and a matching dupatta. She accessorised it with shimmery juttis and a pair of pearl and gold earrings. Have a look:

Apart from sharing her beautiful solo pictures, the upcoming actress also shared photos featuring cousin Khushi Kapoor and their mutual friends. In the photos, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, is seen wearing a pale purple saree.

Fans react to Shanaya Kapoor’s look

Fans of Shanaya Kapoor showered their love and admiration for her. While one of them wrote, “Who cares Barbie! It's Desi Kudi!!” the other one wrote, “Pretty outfit!” At the same time, Vaani Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also commented on Shanaya’s post. While Vaani wrote, “So pretty (pink flower emoji), Manish dropped red hearts.

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in the film industry

It was recently revealed that Shanaya will not be debuting in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak which also features Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Instead she will be debuting in Mohanlal’s pan-India film Vrushabha.

Furthermore, it's been said that Karan Johar is on his way to turn the Student of the Year franchise into a web-series. The next instalment - Student of the year 3 - will mark the OTT debut of Shanaya Kapoor on Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, a few more fresh faces will be launched as the casting process is still ongoing.

Earlier, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin-actor Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

