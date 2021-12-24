PICS: Shanaya Kapoor is missing the gym as she recovers from COVID-19; Suhana Khan REACTS

Shanaya Kapoor along with her mother Maheep Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19. She is under home quarantine currently and recovering. Well, the soon-to-be-debutante today took to her official Instagram handle and shared several photos from her quarantine diaries. She gave a sneak peek into her quarantine days and also mentioned what she has been missing all these days. Shanaya’s mother and best friend Suhana Khan also reacted to it. To note, as per reports, she was tested positive after attending a dinner at Karan Johar’s house. 

Coming back to her post, Shanaya shared an array of photos from her time in quarantine. She has been keeping herself hydrated, eating good food, painting, and indulging in a lot of self-love. The post captioned as, “10/10 recommend spending time with yourself (PS: I miss the gym & I’m very bad at painting) (sic).” Mother Maheep Kapoor, who is recovering from Covid-19 as well, replied to her daughter's “bad at painting” comment and wrote, “best painter in the world (sic)”, with an array of red hearts and awestruck emojis. 

Her BFF, Suhana Khan wrote, “N ft me (sic).” On December 15, the actress had posted a note on Instagram about her COVID positive report. 

The note read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone (sic)!”

