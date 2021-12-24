PICS: Shanaya Kapoor is missing the gym as she recovers from COVID-19; Suhana Khan REACTS
Coming back to her post, Shanaya shared an array of photos from her time in quarantine. She has been keeping herself hydrated, eating good food, painting, and indulging in a lot of self-love. The post captioned as, “10/10 recommend spending time with yourself (PS: I miss the gym & I’m very bad at painting) (sic).” Mother Maheep Kapoor, who is recovering from Covid-19 as well, replied to her daughter's “bad at painting” comment and wrote, “best painter in the world (sic)”, with an array of red hearts and awestruck emojis.
Her BFF, Suhana Khan wrote, “N ft me (sic).” On December 15, the actress had posted a note on Instagram about her COVID positive report.
Take a look at the post here:
The note read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone (sic)!”
