PICS: Shanaya Kapoor nails her OOTN in THESE classy yet funky two toned trousers

Whenever people from B-town meet up, they make sure to do it in style. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor, mommy Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bobby Deol were spotted leaving the elite restaurant Mizu in Bandra. The group looked superb put together in their classy yet casual attires, looking perfect for their dinner plans. However, Shanaya took the crown in the outfit department with her eye-catching, casual yet unique look. The adults weren’t far behind, with Maheep and Seema looking gorgeous in their black outfits, and Bobby sporting a dapper look as well.

In the pictures that were captured of the group, Shanaya channelled her Y2K aesthetics while playing with the colours black and beige in her look. The actress looked super smart. She wore a black full-sleeved crop top with two toned trousers - am outfit perfect for Mumbai winters! The two-toned pants sporting a black-striped and beige look really bagged all the attention. On the other hand, her mother Maheep looked fashionable in her all-black outfit, wearing a black shirt with black ripped jeans and of course, a pair of black converse.

Take a look at the pics:

Seema Khan, on the other hand decided to add a pop of colour to her otherwise all-black jumpsuit look with a statement green back. Finally, coming to Bobby Deol, he was seen wearing some trendy black and white tie and dye joggers with a black t-shirt. Well, it seemed like the whole group took the black theme quite seriously!

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Dharma production film named Dono Mile Iss Tarah.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor: 4 times the star kid made us fall in love with her dance moves