PICS: Sharmin Segal gives peek into making of Heeramandi; it's all about pizza with Sonakshi Sinha, sisterhood with Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and many others.

While the period drama was intense and kept the audience captivated, the cast had a lot of fun while shooting for the web series, and Sharmin’s BTS glimpses are proof!

Sharmin Segal shares behind-the-scene glimpses from Heeramandi

Not just the audience, several B-town celebs also extended their congratulations to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for creating a masterpiece like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As most of us enjoy binge-watching the series on OTT, Sharmin Segal, who plays the role of Alamzeb in the series, shared inside glimpses from the show’s making.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo album that opened with her enjoying a pizza while prepping for her scene, followed by another picture involving pizza and Sonakshi Sinha. As veteran actress Farida Jalal showcased her cool personality on set, Aditi Rao Hydari posed for a selfie with Segal in their costumes.

Take a look:

#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all!

In her post, she further added, “1+2: Pizza is the best food. @aslisona 3: Farida ma’am always rocking 4. Sisterhood @aditiraohydari 5. Motherhood @m_koirala 6. The best person I know @segalsimran 7. Music is essential 8. Rani the Best Heera Puppy 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD 10. Fida fan for life!! @fardeenfkhan @hemachoudharyy.”

Soon after she posted the images, global star Priyanka Chopra reacted to it by liking the album.

Sharmin Segal’s work front

She started working in the Hindi film industry by assisting her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after, she made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal and was then seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava in 2022.

