PICS: Sharmin Segal gives peek into making of Heeramandi; it's all about pizza with Sonakshi Sinha, sisterhood with Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharmin Segal is seen as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series. She had a blast shooting with Sonakshi Sinha, Farida Jalal, Manisha Koirala, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on May 13, 2024  |  10:30 PM IST |  3.2K
Sharmin Segal Mehta
PC: Sharmin Segal Mehta on Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and many others.

While the period drama was intense and kept the audience captivated, the cast had a lot of fun while shooting for the web series, and Sharmin’s BTS glimpses are proof!

Sharmin Segal shares behind-the-scene glimpses from Heeramandi

Not just the audience, several B-town celebs also extended their congratulations to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for creating a masterpiece like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As most of us enjoy binge-watching the series on OTT, Sharmin Segal, who plays the role of Alamzeb in the series, shared inside glimpses from the show’s making.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo album that opened with her enjoying a pizza while prepping for her scene, followed by another picture involving pizza and Sonakshi Sinha. As veteran actress Farida Jalal showcased her cool personality on set, Aditi Rao Hydari posed for a selfie with Segal in their costumes.

Take a look:


Don’t miss the fun she had with Manisha Koirala and her team while shooting for her scenes. Sharing the glimpses, she penned, “#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all! “

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

In her post, she further added, “1+2: Pizza is the best food. @aslisona 3: Farida ma’am always rocking 4. Sisterhood @aditiraohydari 5. Motherhood @m_koirala 6. The best person I know @segalsimran 7. Music is essential 8. Rani the Best Heera Puppy 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD 10. Fida fan for life!! @fardeenfkhan @hemachoudharyy.”

Soon after she posted the images, global star Priyanka Chopra reacted to it by liking the album.

PC: Sharmin Segal Mehta on Instagram

Sharmin Segal’s work front

She started working in the Hindi film industry by assisting her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after, she made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal and was then seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava in 2022.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi success bash: Indresh Malik aka Ustaad ji shares glimpses of Sharmin Segal jumping with joy on meeting him; WATCH

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Sharmin Segal Mehta on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles