PICS: Sharvari Wagh gives a peek into her birthday celebration with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut in Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, celebrated her 27th birthday on June 14. She received warm wishes from her rumored beau Sunny Kaushal and friends from the industry. Earlier today, the actress took to social media and offered a glimpse of her celebration with Sunny, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari, and Angira Dhar.

Sharvari Wagh celebrates her birthday with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari shared a bunch of fun pictures from her birthday celebration. For her special day, she rocked a black cutout bodycon dress. She ditched the accessories and let her natural glow do the talking. In the first 2 pictures, an excited Sharvari is seen cutting her birthday cakes and relishing them. She is also seen posing with her BFFs including Sunny. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is seen holding her as they pose for the camera. The picture also featured Angira and Anand. They look all things happy together. She also gave a peek into her healthy and mouth-watering dishes. Sharvari even shared pictures with Isabelle and Angira in which they are seen dressed up in casual outfits. It seems like they were clicked ahead of her birthday. It is unclear if they celebrated the birthday in Mumbai or somewhere else.

Along with the pictures, Sharvari wrote a heartfelt note. Her post read, "24 hours of free pass to eat cake & dance with my favourite people. Thank you all soooo much for the hugs, kisses & lots of birthday wishes! I’m full with love & gratitude!" Have a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were not seen in the celebration but the couple wished Sharvari on social media. On Wednesday night, the love birds were seen jetting off to an undisclosed location for a quick holiday.

On the work front, Sharvari will reportedly be seen in a film titled Maharaja. The reports suggest that Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will also feature in the film.

