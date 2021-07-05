PICS: Shefali Shah is ‘stepping into new shoes’ for Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s production ‘Darlings’

Shefali Shah shared pictures from her first day shooting of Alia Bhatt’s first production venture Darlings. Scroll further to see the pictures.

On Sunday, Shefali Shah posted some pictures from her first day shoot on Darlings. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of the very first page of the script with the film credentials. Shefali wrote in the caption, “Stepping into new shoes…”. In a quirky manner, ‘Delhi Crime’ star posted another picture of the footwear, seemingly worn by her character in the film. Many fans commented on the post and wished the best of luck to Shefali as she starts her journey on Darlings. recently posted some pictures on Instagram from the first day shoot of her forthcoming venture Darlings. Alia stars in ‘Darlings’ along with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.

Alia Bhatt shared some BTS images from the makeup chair recently while she was starting the first day of work on Darlings. Alia wrote in the caption, “Day one of 'Darlings' my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is... A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines... become jumpy... Reach sets 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away... And it shouldn't -because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really really care.”

Take a look at the post:

, who is co-producing the venture with Alia Bhatt also took to Twitter and wished Alia Bhatt success for Darlings in his quirky way. He tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!” Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Rana.

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production; Promises to be professional

Share your comment ×