PICS: Shilpa Shetty amps up the mom fashion quotient while picking up daughter Samisha from playschool

Shilpa Shetty has been a doting, hands-on mom and there are no tow ways about it. The actress, who has returned to act in front of the camera, as well as juggles her business ventures, makes sure to remove time from her busy schedule to pick up daughter Samisha from her playschool. On Monday, Shilpa was snapped once more as she arrived to pick up her daughter.

While Shilpa and Samisha looked super adorable as they walked towards their car, we could not help but notice Shilpa's cool mom fashion quotient. The actress kept it stylish yet super chic as she wore blue ripped denims and paired that with a plain white tee. She also tied a striped white and blue shirt around her waist and carried Samisha in her arms.

As always, Shilpa's perfectly blow dried hair and sunglasses were hard to miss. Just a few days ago, Shilpa was snapped picking up Samisha from her playschool and the actress opted for a tie-dye tracksuit.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's latest photos with daughter Samisha below:

Schools in Mumbai only opened last week after staying shut once more due to the Omicron scare. Click the link below to see Shilpa and Samisha's earlier photos.

