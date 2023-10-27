PICS: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra twin in white as they visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of UT 69 release

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, Raj Kundra, is gearing up for the release of his movie UT 69. The biopic is going to showcase his life and his past days behind bars. Today, October 27, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of UT 69.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of UT 69 release

Pictures of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, Raj Kundra, visiting the Siddhivinayak temple surfaced online. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in white as they pay a visit to the temple to seek blessings ahead of the UT 69 release.

For the visit, Shilpa wore a white dress and paired it with a matching palazzo. On the other hand, Raj opted for a white kurta and blue jeans. Take a look:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra opened up on allegations of UT 69 attempting to whitewash his image.

He said, “I think the trailer shows that it’s not a whitewash. Allowing the director to have so much bad said about me because he read the notes; he read everything that I wrote inside. I made a diary of each and everything that happened inside.”

Recalling a particular incident from his time in jail, Kundra revealed, “These things happen, when Shilpa is on TV, they’re like, ‘Arre she’s looking damn h*t,’ and somebody said, ‘Arre uska pati yaha baitha hai chup kar’ (‘Her husband is sitting here, shut up’).” He said that he had to go through these all.

Meanwhile, UT 69 is set to release in theaters on November 3, 2023.

