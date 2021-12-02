PICS: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon turn sequential goddesses, Mouni Roy aces in tube gown for an event

The city of dreams Mumbai is a hot hub for prominent Bollywood celebs. Time and again, many of them catch the attention of the shutterbugs with their noteworthy public appearances. Speaking of which, on Thursday, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Mouni Roy were seen attending an event in the city. However, what left us enticed was watching the divas bring out their ace fashion game into play.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a gorgeous sequential golden sequential body-hugging gown. Looking nothing less than a mermaid, Shilpa opted for the minimal approach to finish her look. With no accessories, red bold lips finished the Dhadkan actor’s look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open only added to her elegance.

Speaking of Raveena Tandon, the 90s bombshell also went for the sequential trend in a gorgeous green gown. Statement earrings and a slew of diamond rings on her finger perfectly matched her charming aura. Kohled eyes and glossy lips rounded off Raveena Tandon’s elegant look.

Mouni Roy is one star who is known for her poise and exceptional sartorial choices. Going by the same, the diva opted for a figure-hugging tube number for the event. With tiny black train, her gown was filled with floral work done in black thread. Brown lips and wavy hair left open to caress her cheeks simply made her look attention-worthy.

Take a look at the photos below:

