PICS: Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi with mom Sunanda, sister Shamita on Mother’s Day: ‘Will celebrate you forever’

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty excels in every aspect of her life. Renowned for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense, she recently demonstrated her exceptional devotion as a daughter by presenting her mother with a delightful gift on Mother's Day.

Shilpa Shetty embarked on a spiritual journey with her mother on this significant occasion. Accompanied by her sister, Shamita Shetty, they delved into this soulful experience. The Sukhee actress has shared photos, offering a peek into their beautiful trip.

Shilpa Shetty takes mom to Vaishnodevi ahead of Mother’s Day

Sharing on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty posted pictures where she and her mother and sister, Shamita Shetty, are seen twinning. The trio shared a sweet moment at the Vaishodevi temple, planting kisses on their mother's cheeks as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the pics, Shilpa captioned it, “At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother’s Day, today, tomorrow, and every day, Ma. We will love you and celebrate you forever.”

As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Earlier, the actress had posted images on her Instagram profile, offering insights into her journey, and showcasing the serene charm of snow-covered mountains. Accompanying the series of images was the caption, “Har Har Mahadev”. In these clips, the actor sang the renowned track Namo Namo from the movie Kedarnath.

Shilpa Shetty on professional front

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The actress is yet to make the announcement of her next film.

