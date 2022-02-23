PICS: Shilpa Shetty waves at paps as she gets snapped with hubby Raj Kundra & son Viaan

Everyday, the paparazzi spots celebs from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. From restaurants and airports to gyms and studios, the shutterbugs follow these celebrities everywhere, no matter where they go. Today, was no different as the paparazzi snapped Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty as she stepped out with her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan.

A few hours back, Shilpa Shetty, along with Raj Kundra and their son Viaan were papped in the dream city of Mumbai. The family was spotted in the Bandra neighbourhood of the city. All of them kept their outfits of the night stylishly casual. Shilpa was seen acing the classic combination of a white tee paired with ripped blue denim pants. She added a bright pop of colour to her outfit by layering it up with a yellow jacket. Her hair was left open, while her makeup was on point.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, was seen wearing an green tee which he styled with a pair of denims. He also wore a tinted face shield. Viaan was seen donning blue tie and dye outfit featuring a sweatshirt and trousers. As Shilpa sat in the car, she smiled and waved at the paps, while they clicked him from a distance.

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa Shetty, along with mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and her beau Raqesh Bapat went to Alibaug to celebrate her daughter Samisha’s second birthday.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on the popular talent reality show India’s Got Talent season 9.

