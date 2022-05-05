PICS: Shraddha Kapoor does summer floral right, Shahid Kapoor opts for a casual smart look as they get snapped.

Several celebrities were snapped out and about in the city on Thursday. From airport to gym visits, the paparazzi had a busy day. Two such celebrities who were snapped in the city were Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The duo were snapped at different locations in the city and were all smiles for the cameras before heading for their meetings. Both the actors did summer style right as they sported bright hues.

Shraddha kept her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) super chic as she did summer floral right. Sporting a brown floral printed jumpsuit, Shraddha looked pretty with a minimal makeup look as she chose to let her hair down. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi as well as dished out the heart sign.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was snapped stepping out of his car and the actor opted for a bright-hued tee. He paired his coral T-shirt with a pair of light beige joggers, uber cool sneakers and sunglasses. Like Shraddha, Shahid also posed for the paparazzi before heading inside.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's photos below:

