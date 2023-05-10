PICS: Shraddha Kapoor flaunts new summery hairdo; Fans ask 'Is this look for a new project?'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in town. Not only she has managed to entertain the audience with her craft but also left impressed with her fashionable avatar. On Wednesday, the actress took to social media and flaunted her new look as she recently got a haircut. She looks all things adorable in the new look. Before putting the pictures on social media, she was seen making a cool appearance in her new look during the Mumbai concert of the Backstreet Boys.

Fans are mighty impressed by Shraddha Kapoor's new look

A while ago, Shraddha shared the pictures on Instagram and gave a peek into her new hairdo. In the pictures, the actress is seen sporting a pink t-shirt paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. While enjoying the golden hour at home, Shraddha flaunted her short hair look adorably. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans were seen reacting to it. They seemed mighty impressed by her gorgeous avatar. A fan wrote, "Ek toh vaise hi anime dekh dekh kr short hair pasand aane lage, upr se sabse pasandeeda aurat ne bhi short kara liye, earth is healing." Another fan asked, "Is this new look for a new project?" Others were seen asking her to post regularly. A comment read, "Finally you remember you are also on instagram and you posted." Fans were seen dropping red heart and awestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration and the film performed well at the box office. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. Post enjoying its theatrical release, the film recently was released on Netflix and the audience is thoroughly enjoying the rom-com.

Next, Shraddha will be seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in the pipeline.

