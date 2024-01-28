PICS: Shraddha Kapoor gets quirky reactions from fans after she asks 'phirse barbaad kar diya long weekend?'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her work, she is also known for her strong social media presence and sharp wit. Whenever she posts, the actress receives humorous yet beautiful reactions from her fans and followers. The fun banter between Shraddha and her fans is too hard to miss. A while ago, Shraddha dropped some happy pictures on her social media account and asked everyone how was the long weekend to which her comment section was filled with quirky responses.

Shraddha Kapoor's post receives humorously beautiful responses from fans

On January 28, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared two happy pictures of herself and asked her fans and followers how their long weekend was.

Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it, "Phirse barbaad kar diya long weekend?" Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Shraddha dropped her post, fans started to react in a quirky yet beautiful way. One wrote, "Most beautiful girl Haye ye hasi jaan lekar gayi." Another fan commented, "Sunday (cross sign) Shraddha's day (green tick)." "Weekend bhii shraddha ki tarah aata hai aur kab chala jata h pta nhi lgta," wrote a third fan. The fourth fan said, "Apka post agaya ab weekend sahi lag raha hai." A funny reply read, "Jaldi se ek sarcastically flirting comment kr deta hoon reply mil jayega."

"Did the sun just come out, or did you smile at me???," another fan commented. A sixth fan wrote, "Again Shra's day has become Sunday." Others were also seen dropping quirky and beautiful words. Take a look at some of the replies:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which marked her return after a three-year hiatus. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film received mixed critical response. Despite that, it turned out to be a major commercial success. She is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is a sequel to the successful 2018 film Stree.

