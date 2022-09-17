PICS: Shraddha Kapoor sets internet on fire as she sizzles in a high slit black gown

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor clearly knows the art to set the internet on fire. Being the second most followed Indian actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra, the Stree actress keeps on updating her fans about her life through social media. A beauty queen at its core, she is best known for her performances in Haider, Baaghi, Saaho, Ek Villian to name a few. In a recent development, she shared photos on Instagram wherein she donned a shiny black coloured attire in style. Posing in style and class, Shraddha on Friday chose to wear a high-slit black coloured gown with a matching pair of earrings. Sharing black and white photos of herself in this attire, she captioned this post by writing, “Current Mood” along with white and black hearts.

Soon after sharing these images, popular fashion designer Falguni Peacock in the comments section wrote, “Stunning” with fire emojis. Popular dance choreographer Bosco Martis, who is currently choreographing for Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the moment, also wrote, “Killin it” with fire emojis. Shraddha's post garnered over 1.1 million likes within just 6 hours on Instagram.