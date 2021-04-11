PICS: Shreya Ghoshal’s surprise baby shower is all about ‘fun & games’; Meets her girl gang virtually

Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures from her surprise baby shower celebration.

Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal is currently expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya M. The singer had announced her pregnancy earlier this year. Now on Sunday, Shreya took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her from her surprise fun baby shower celebration which has been organised by her girl gang. She met her friends virtually via video conferencing. They have sent homemade delicacies and presents for Shreya.

In the first picture, the mom-to-be can be seen enjoying a sumptuous meal. In another picture, her friends can be seen interacting with her via video call. While sharing the photos from her baby shower celebration, Shreya wrote, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance. Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games.. How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls.”

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s latest post here:

In March 2021, Shreya announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture on social media wherein she can be seen cradling her baby bump. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

In another post, she expressed her feelings about the new phase of her life. She wrote,“Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God.”

On the work front, Shreya’s latest song Oh Sanam has been released on Friday. It has also been sung by Tony Kakkar and it is currently trending on YouTube.

