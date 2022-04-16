PICS: Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan dress to impress at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding bash

The Bollywood world is buzzing with excitement and love as the favourite couple of tinseltown, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally, officially, Mr and Mrs Kapoor! The couple tied the knot on 14th April and got their dreamy happy ending, restoring our faith in love. Our Instagrams are all filled with their gorgeous wedding pictures and we are absolutely obsessed! Today, it seems the newlyweds are hosting a post-wedding party for their family members along with several colleagues from Bollywood industry. Just now, we spotted Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra and Rohit Dhawan arriving at the bash. A while back, we had also spotted Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, bestie Ayan Mukerji and others at the party venue.

Take a look at the PICS: