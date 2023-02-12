PICS: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make a classy first appearance at their Mumbai reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple finally made their relationship official on social media by sharing their dreamy wedding pictures. Their close wedding was attended by their family members and friends from the industry. Post tying the knot, the couple jetted off to Delhi and hosted an intimate reception for the relatives. Today, the newlyweds are hosting their second reception in Mumbai at St.Regis for their colleagues from the industry. A while ago, Sidharth and Kiara made their first appearance at the starry reception. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look mesmerising at Mumbai reception

In the pictures and videos, the couple looks all things dreamy in their chic outfits. Kiara is seen sporting a beautiful black and white gown while Sidharth has opted for a shimmery black suit. Kiara ditched her mangalsutra and instead opted for a statement necklace. The Mission Majnu actor looked dapper in an all-black suit. The newlyweds made for a perfect couple. Sidharth couldn't take his eyes off his dulhania! The couple posed for the paparazzi at the venue. Have a look:

Soon after their pictures surfaced on social media, the fans were seen gushing over them. Ever since they announced their wedding, the Sid-Kiara fans have taken social media by storm. They were seen calling them 'king' and 'queen'. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding The couple shared pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The Internet couldn't keep calm. Their posts beat Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures as they went on to become the most liked post. Sidharth and Kiara used the Shershaah reference in their wedding captions. It read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

They even posted their wedding video and it was all things breathtaking. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding truly looked like a fairytale. The video featured Kiara's stunning entry, Sid's adorable banter and their passionate kiss post exchanging the varmalas. The video went viral on the Internet soon after they posted it on their handles. The couple wrote their wedding date in the caption.

