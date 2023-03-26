PICS: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani makes a stylish appearance as they arrive at Manish Malhotra's house

After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a few years, Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Now they are often seen making public appearances together. Sidharth has been fulfilling his work commitments and Kiara, on the other hand has also resumed work. Recently, the lovebirds were spotted making a stylish appearance as they arrived at Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style

The power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently snapped outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple made a stylish entry in casuals and posed for the paps. The actress was seen wearing a white crop top which she paired with wide leg jeans and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand wore an oversized white t-shirt which he paired with black cargos. Well, the couple almost twinned as they were seen sporting white outfits. Moreover, Parineeti Chopra was also spotted outside Manish’s residence as she wore a black bodycon dress.

Check out here

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra recently came back from Thailand after completing his project. He was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the film was praised a lot. Apart from this, he will be reuniting with his mentor Karan Johar for Yodha which will also star Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

