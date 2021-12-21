PICS: Sidharth Malhotra clicked talking on the phone in his car; Is he speaking to Kiara Advani?

Sidharth Malhotra is having a great year professionally. The actor had been basking in the success of his recently released movie Shershaah. Although the film was released a while back, fans are still not over it and continue to praise the star. Well, after that too the actor has quite an exciting lineup of projects in his kitty. Amidst all that, Sid was papped in Bandra today. The Student Of The Year star is amongst one of the stars to click for the paps. They never miss a chance to click his pictures and they did not miss a chance to do so even today.

In the pictures, we can see Sidharth Malhotra sitting in his car as he was being clicked. What was interesting was that he was talking on the phone as he sat in the backseat of his car. In fact, in one of the pictures, Sid can also be seen smiling as he continued to talk on the phone. With whatever is visible, we can see him in a blue tee. We only wonder who kept him so busy on the phone?

Take a look:

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s personal front, he is rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani. Although, they have never spoken a word about it but their constant spotting at each other’s house and their comments on each other’s post kind of hints in that direction.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Whereas Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha in the pipeline.

