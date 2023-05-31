PICS: Sidharth Malhotra dishes out husband goals as he carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags during Japan vacay

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most adored couple in B-town. The love birds finally put dating speculations to rest after they officially announced their wedding this year in February. The Shershaah couple got married in Jaisalmer in the presence of their close friends and family members. Since their wedding, they have been dishing out major couple goals with their social media PDA. Recently, they jetted off recently for a quick getaway and their pictures from Japan went viral on the Internet. Today, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their vacay with fans.

Sidharth Malhotra proves he's a doting husband in new pics

Sidharth took to his Instagram story and shared pictures from Japan. In the first picture, the handsome actor is seen 'fulfilling his husband duties' by picking up Kiara's shopping bags. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time! @kiaraaliaadvani." In the second picture, Sidharth is seen relishing a burger before holding some more bags for his darling wife. He wrote, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraaliaadvani" followed by a red heart emoji. The actor is seen donning a white t-shirt and blue joggers. His gesture for Kiara is all things adorable. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara recently shared a picture with Sidharth after they returned from their vacay. In the picture, they were seen facing their backs toward the camera. The power couple held each other's hands as they enjoyed a serene view of Japan. Along with it, she wrote, "Take me back already."

Work front

Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The duo wrapped up the shoot recently. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

