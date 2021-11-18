PICS: Sidharth Malhotra heads to Delhi after announcing Yodha with KJo; Yami Gautam clicked in causals

Karan Johar today announced his next titled Yodha and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the lead role. Earlier, the director had shared the teaser of the upcoming film but today he shared more details about it. Sidharth also took to his Instagram and shared the teaser on social media. The film is releasing on 11th Nov 2022. However, the makers have not announced the lead actress of the film. Amid this, the actor was today spotted at the airport.

Sidharth was seen wearing grey colour track pants paired with a white T-shirt and grey colour jacket. While entering the airport he removed the mask and pose for the shutterbugs. The actor was seen entering the airport with mask-wearing. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he had written, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon.”

Coming to Yami Gautam, the actress was spotted in casuals. She was wearing a striped shirt paired with denim. The actress was wearing sunglasses and a mask. Her makeup was minimalistic and even posed for the shutterbugs.