PICS: Sidharth Malhotra heads to Delhi after announcing Yodha with KJo; Yami Gautam clicked in causals
Sidharth was seen wearing grey colour track pants paired with a white T-shirt and grey colour jacket. While entering the airport he removed the mask and pose for the shutterbugs. The actor was seen entering the airport with mask-wearing. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he had written, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon.”
Coming to Yami Gautam, the actress was spotted in casuals. She was wearing a striped shirt paired with denim. The actress was wearing sunglasses and a mask. Her makeup was minimalistic and even posed for the shutterbugs.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Yami will be next seen in a lead role in ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘OMG- Oh My God 2’ and ‘Lost’. She was last seen in Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy was released on the digital platform and received a good response from the audience. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
