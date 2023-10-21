PICS: Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others serve major style goals as they attend party

Bollywood's most famous artists and their families had quite a blast on October 20, Friday night, as they had a grand yet private party. The special bash, which was held at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, garnered the attention of film fanatics and netizens, purely with its celeb presence. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, popular actress Deepika Padukone, renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, and many others were seen arriving at the party in style.

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar serve major fashion goals

The Student of the Year actor-director duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar, were spotted arriving at the star-studded party that was held in Bandra, Mumbai in style on October 20, Friday midnight, along with many of their film industry friends and colleagues. Both the famous actor and senior filmmaker served major fashion goals as always, in stylish outfits.

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as always in a statement solid brown jacket he opted for the night. The Shershaah actor teamed up the jacket with a black t-shirt and a pair of matching trousers, and finished the look with a statement necklace and a pair of printed black shoes. Karan Johar, on the other hand, opted for an oversized wine-colored jacket and matching trousers for the occasion. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director paired with a black t-shirt, statement eyeglasses, and black shoes, for the night.

Manish Malhotra, Suniel Shetty-Mana and others arrive

Many other famous personalities from the Hindi film industry, including the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, senior actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his partner, actress Rakul Preet Singh, and many others were also spotted at the private party, on Friday night.

Manish Malhotra looked dapper as always, in a black oversized blazer with white stripes, as he arrived for the party. The fashion designer, as always, had a chit-chat with paps and posed for pictures, before making an entry. Jackky and Rakul who were spotted walking hand-in-hand, twinnined in matching black outfits.

