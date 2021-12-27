PICS: Sidharth Malhotra keeps it casual, waves at paps; Varun Dhawan dons uber cool athleisure outside gym

Everyday, the paparazzi spot several celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood, as they step out for their daily chores in the city. Today was no different, as the paparazzi papped both the male leads of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year – Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

The paparazzi spotted Sidharth Malhotra as he stepped out in the dream city of Mumbai. Sidharth was photographed in the neighbourhood of Bandra. The actor opted for comfortable casuals as his outfit of the day, which featured a grey sweatshirt, which he combined with a pair of brown trousers and some uber-cool sneakers. The actor also had a mouth mask on, as per the COVID-19 safety precautions. As the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance, Sidharth waved at them, and also signaled thumbs-up.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was spotted outside his gym in Mumbai. The actor looked quite dapper in his chic athleisure wear featuring a white tee shirt and grey joggers. He layered up for the chilly December evening with a black jumper, with colorful stripes on the sleeves. Varun also wore a black mouth mask while the media photographed him.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dahwan’s photos:

On the work front, both the actors have interesting projects lined up in their kitties. Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the action-drama film Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Varun, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Raj A Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo which features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani alongside him.

