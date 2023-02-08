PICS: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make first appearance as husband, wife at Jaisalmer airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple made it official by sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media. They went all out with the pre-wedding festivities and rituals at the grand palace. Their big fat Indian wedding was attended by their family members and close friends from the industry. Post the wedding ceremony, newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth made their first appearance as husband and wife at Delhi airport today. The couple looks nothing less than a dream. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani head to his Delhi home

In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara looked absolutely stunning. Kiara and Sidharth twinned in black. The actress was also seen donning her pink chooda along with the casual outfit. Their first appearance as a married couple has left their fans mighty impressed. They can't stop gushing over them. It was earlier reported that Sidharth and Kiara will head to Delhi first for the grah pravesh pooja. Later, they will host a reception for family and friends in the capital. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding After making everyone wait so long, Bollywood's IT couple took to social media and finally announced their wedding. The duo looked all things beautiful in shades of pink and gold. In the pictures, the couple was seen planting sweet kisses on each other's cheeks. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Have a look:

After hosting a grand reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth are expected to throw another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry. A few celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and Juhi Chawla were seen gracing their wedding in Jaisalmer.

