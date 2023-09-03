PICS: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya-Aditya serve good looks at Gadar 2 bash

The biggest stars of the Hindi film industry came together to celebrate the massive success of Gadar 2, the recently released period action drama that stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. As reported earlier, the leading man hosted the grand party to celebrate the success of his latest outing, on September 2, Saturday. Interestingly, the Gadar 2 success bash was attended by both the senior superstars of Bollywood, as well as the young talents.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in black

The celebrated star couple, who has been garnering the attention of audiences quite often with their public appearances, was seen arriving together for the Gadar 2 success party, on Saturday night. Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who twinned in black outfits for the night, were seen arriving at the venue, hand-in-hand. Later, the much-in-love happily posed together for pictures, before making their entry into the party venue.

Kiara Advani opted for a pretty black wrap dress with a plunging neckline, and full sleeveless. She completed her look with dewy make-up, a pair of statement earrings, and glittery heels for the night. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was seen in a black casual shirt, which he paired with matching trousers and a pair of black heels.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Instagram video, below:

Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara and Ibrahim attend

The National award-winning actor, who is now busy with the promotions of his upcoming release The Great Indian Family, was seen arriving in style for the Gadar 2 success bash. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a dark blue jacket and matching denim trousers, which he paired with a black t-shirt. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the rumored love birds arrived separately for the party. Ananya looked chic in a stylish short skirt and one-shoulder trop, while Aditya opted for casual outfits.

Sara Ali Khan arrived with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the duo posed together for pictures. Later, Sara was seen sharing a warm hug with her rumored ex Kartik Aaryan, and National award-winner Kriti Sanon, as they made an exit together. The trio was seen having a fun time together, and the video is now winning the internet. Sara and Ibrahim were also seen greeting superstar Salman Khan, at the event.

Have a look the videos...

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 bash: Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are all smiles as they pose together; Internet is in love