PICS: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they arrive in Mumbai ahead of the grand reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer has been the talk of the town for the last few days. The three-day grand affair grabbed headlines and kept the followers of the two stars wanting every little detail about the wedding. The couple tied the knot on the 7th of February in a beautiful ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace against the backdrop of the Golden City. Post that, they jetted off to Delhi where they hosted a wedding reception. Now, the duo have made their way back to Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted at Mumbai airport

The paparazzi spotted Kiara and Sidharth as they arrived at Kalina airport in Mumbai today. The couple flew in from Delhi where they were spotted earlier today. The Shershaah actress kept her look simple yet stylish in a yellow and white ethnic suit, while Sidharth kept his look casual in a white kurta pyjama. The couple arrived in Mumbai, a day ahead of their big wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, February 12. They were seen walking hand-in-hand, and posed for the paparazzi. Check out the pictures below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai Pinkvilla recently reported that the newlyweds will throw a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends on February 12 at a plush hotel in South Mumbai. Sharing details about the guestlist at the Mumbai reception, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Ranbir -Alia, Bhushan Kumar, Varun to attend