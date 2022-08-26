PICS: Sidharth Malhotra nails the airport look in a blue outfit; Disha Patani slays in a white tee with jeans

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode is making their fans already going gaga over it. The stars have literally set the couch on fire with their revelations. Fans have been touting it as one of the most entertaining episodes till now. Well, it goes without saying that Sidharth was questioned about his rumoured girlfriend by Karan Johar. KJo left no stone unturned to churn out information about Sidharth and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding in bits and pieces.

Kiara and Sidharth sparked relationship rumours while they were shooting for their movie 'Shershaah'. The couple has been spotted together by paparazzi on various occasions ever since.

Sidharth Malhotra Airport Looks

In light of these recent developments, Sidharth was spotted at the Mumbai airport while heading towards an undisclosed location. Is he busy prepping up for his marriage? Well, only time will tell. Today, he was seen wearing a blue coloured jacket over a white coloured t-shirt. He also sported grey coloured pants along with it.

Disha Patani Looks

Also, actress Disha Patani was spotted outside her gym where she greeted the paparazzi with a sweet smile. Donning a white coloured t-shirt with tight-fitted jeans, she surely graced her look with ease.

Work Front of Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani

Sidharth will be next seen in 'Thank God,' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He will be also seen in an action thriller 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna. Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

