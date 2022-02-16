PICS: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor keep it cool & casual as they get snapped in the city

It was a busy day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebs were snapped out and about in the city. A couple of them were Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The actors were snapped at different locations in Mumbai's suburbs. While Arjun stepped out for a work meeting, Siddharth Malhotra was snapped near his residence.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was seen exiting her workout session. Clad in an all-white workout gear, Shraddha as usual was all smiles for the paps. However, the actress headed straight towards her car. The actress is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled drama alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's photos below:

