PICS: Sidhartha Mallya's wife Jasmine gives peek into her honeymoon with 'handsome husband' in Greece

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of businessman Vijay Mallya, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine, on June 23. Days later, the couple flew to Santorini, Greece for their honeymoon. Rejoicing the special phase, the duo has also been sharing pictures from their happy times together.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine share glimpses from their honeymoon in Greece

Today, on June 30, a while back, Sidhartha Mallya’s lady-love, Jasmine took to her Instagram stories and dropped a stunning selfie as she enjoyed a sunny day on the beach. She was also seen sporting a red bikini paired with stylish black sunglasses.

She dropped another sizzling photo of her shirtless husband standing in the pool. He was clearly clicked in a candid moment and while sharing the picture, she wrote, “My handsome husband.” Interestingly, hours back, Sidhartha had also dropped a boomerang video on his Instagram with his wife, Jasmine as they were seen enjoying their time out.

Jasmine drops photo dump from honeymoon with hubby Sidhartha Mallya

Additionally, Jasmine dropped a dump of pictures on Instagram. The first picture features her in a stunning orange ruffle dress, followed by an endearing newlyweds selfie against the backdrop of white city life. The third picture also features Jasmine, followed by random clicks on the beach and city.

In one of the pictures, she was also seen standing in the beach water wearing a white bikini. Though, she didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped an orange heart.

Furthermore, Jasmine also shared another post with her husband Sidhartha Mallya. The pictures exuded all things romance and love as they clicked endearing selfies. The first photo was a panoramic view of the city followed by a picture in which Jasmine was seen planting a kiss on Sid’s cheek.

The third picture was a photo of an ice-cream, followed by a cutesy picture as Sid planted a kiss on Jasmine’s cheek. A couple of Sid’s solo snaps, and the post concluded with another photo of the newlyweds.

“Very truly sorry for all the photos but,” she wrote in the caption followed by a honey jar and a moon emoji. She also added a hashtag for the honeymoon.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in London and the UAE. After completing his studies, he also worked as a model and actor.

