PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in black at Mumbai airport as she heads for her big debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her big debut at the highly-awaited 77th Edition of Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious event has already begun in Cannes, France. It was last night when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya left for the gala event.

Meanwhile, on Thursday early morning, Sobhita Dhulipala also headed off for Cannes dressed in her fashion best. Check out.

Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for the Cannes Film Festival at the Mumbai Airport

Today, on May 16, a while back, Sobhita Dhulipala was seen at the airport as she flew to Cannes for the 77th Edition of the Film Festival. In a series of videos and pictures that surfaced on the internet, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous, serving major fashion goals. Keeping it simple yet significant, the actress was seen in a black top paired with a jacket over it, paired with denim pants.

Sobhita left her hair open with minimal make-up and carried a Black Handbag alongside. She was also seen carrying a book, AirPods, and her mobile phone in hand as she posed with smiles for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that the Monkey Man actress will be making her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where she will be representing an ice cream brand.

In addition to this, she will also be attending an exclusive party and lounge hosted by a brand, alongside renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa. While fans await her stunning red carpet appearance with bated breath, reflecting on her appearance at the International event, the actress had mentioned that it will be a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavor at Cannes that will allow her to create lifetime moments of pleasure.

Apart from The Night Manager actress, the event will be graced by the Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari.

About Festival De Cannes

The annual 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. As per the official website of the festival, exclusive content from the event will be available to watch on France Télévisions in France. It will be broadcast internationally by Brut. It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the festival as well as the official website.

