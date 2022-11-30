PICS: Soha Ali Khan enters Chhorii universe with Nushrratt Bharuccha, spills the beans on her role

Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film, Chhorri 2. It is the remake of 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November 2021. Later, in December after the success of part one, a sequel was announced by Nushrratt. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel.

As Nushrratt begins filming of Chhorii 2, Soha took to her social media handle to inform her fans that she will be part of the horror movie. The Tum Mile actress shared photos on her Instagram handle and she posed with Nushrrat . She captioned the post: "Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition… #Chhorii2 #FilmingBegins."

Soha Ali Khan shares excitement on joining Chhorii universe

Talking about entering the Chhorii universe, in an official statement Soha Ali Khan expressed her excitement and said: “I am thrilled to join the cast and be a part of the world of Chhorii. The role that I play in Chhorii 2 is truly unique and a significant departure from the work I have previously been a part of. I really enjoyed the first edition of Chhorii, and am excited to up the horror quotient in this edition.” Chhorii 2 is directed by Vishal Furia, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis, and Vikram Malhotra.

Soha Ali Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush with Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami.