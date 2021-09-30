PICS: Soha Ali Khan pens a sweet note on daughter Inaaya’s birthday: The world became a better place

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu embraced parenthood in 2017 when they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu into their lives. Yesterday, on September 29th, 2021, Inaaya turned all of four years old, and the family ringed in the celebrations with much joy and smiles. A day after the little one’s birthday, Soha took to social media to shower some mommy love on her angel, Inaaya. Taking to Instagram a few moments back, Soha posted a couple of photos from yesterday’s birthday party and penned a sweet note as well.

A few moments back, actress Soha Ali Khan took to the photo-sharing application and posted a couple of pictures featuring the birthday girl, and husband Kunal. From the pictures, we get a glimpse of the pink-themed party, complete with sweet decorations. We see an ecstatic Inaaya all dressed up in her cute pink birthday dress, and the unmissable pink bow on her head. As Inaaya plays with a violet hula-hoop, parents Soha and Kunal look on from behind. Sharing these cute pictures on the gram, Soha captioned it with a sweet note that read, “Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place #happybirthday @kunalkemmu”.

Take a look at Soha’s Instagram post:

As soon as she dropped these pictures on the gram, netizens flooded it with likes, comments, and love. While many commented with red heart emojis, others left happy birthday wishes as well. Inaaya’s maternal aunt Saba Pataudi also left a comment that said, “Absolutely”, while actress Patralekha wrote, “Happy Birthday Inoooo”.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: 5 times parents Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu spoke about her cute moments