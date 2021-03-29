  1. Home
PICS: Soha, Kunal Kemmu reach Kareena & Saif's home for Holi; Inaaya marks favourite festival with a splash

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi at their residence with Inaaya first and then headed to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence to celebrate with Taimur.
Mumbai
With Holi festivities across the country being either cancelled or being celebrated in a small manner, Bollywood too is making sure to stay inside the safety of their homes and mark the occasion. One such family that's celebrating is Soha Ali Khan and Kuna Kemmu along with their little one Inaaya Kemmu. Soha took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Inaaya making a splash as she celebrated her favourite festival. 

In a boomerang shared by Soha, the humble old pichkari makes an appearance as Inaaya has fun in the water. Sharing the same, Soha captioned it, "Favourite festival by far!! #happyholi." Soha, Kunal and Inaaya later then stepped out and arrived at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home for low-key celebrations and a Holi lunch. 

The family of three were seen arriving in their car and waved out to the paps. Check out Soha's Instagram post  below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Take a look at Soha, Kunal and Inaaya's photos at Kareena and Saif's residence: 

Meanwhile, Kareena also wished her fans on the occasion of Holi and chose a video from one of her songs which featured Holi celebrations with Akshay Kumar. Dressed in a saree, Kareena was seen throwing some colour in slow motion in her Holi wish for her fans. 

ALSO READ: Holi 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fun Holi days with Akshay Kumar as she wishes fans on the occasion

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

