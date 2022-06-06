PICS: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan snapped with cops; Threat letter being investigated says Mumbai Police
On Monday, there was hectic activity of cops filtering in and out of Salman Khan's residence at Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments amid the actor's threat letter.
As news of Salman Khan and father Salim Khan receiving death threats surfaced, the Mumbai Police swung into action. On Monday, there was hectic activity of cops filtering in and out of Salman Khan's residence at Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments was seen. While the actor was snapped during the day, his brother Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were seen interacting with Mumbai Police personnel in their gated residence.
The paparazzi who has been stationed outside Salman Khan's apartment, snapped Sohail and Arbaaz seemingly discussing the security situation with the cops. They were snapped from a distance as they stood for a few minutes discussing, before the cops left the actor's residence.
On Monday evening, the Mumbai Police also gave an update in the matter. While speaking to ANI, Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey, said, "Mumbai Police is taking the matter as seriously as the case is. We are investigating the letter he received and the whole matter... no one has been detained as of now. We'll increase security if required."
