PICS: Sohail Khan joined by son Nirvan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan & others as they party together

While Salman Khan is laying low amid the threat letters being issued against him and father Salim Khan, the rest of the Khan family were seen stepping out on Saturday night. The family came together to party together as they stepped out for an event which saw Sohail Khan taking over the bar at a popular hotspot with celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Joining Sohail Khan was his son Nirvan Khan who arrived in sunglasses and a simple T-short and denim look. Salman Khan's sister Alivra Khan Agnihotri along with her husband Atul Agnihotri were also present for the event. Their daughter and an aspiring actor, Alizeh Agnihotri, was also present and posed for the paparazzi. Wearing a black crop top and denims, Alizeh looked all things smart.

Meanwhile, ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan also arrived in an all black outfit. However, he did not pose for the paparazzi.

This was Sohail Khan's first few appearances after he and Seema Sajdeh filed for divorce recently. The couple have two sons Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Take a look at the Khan family's photos below:

(Nirvan Khan)

(Arhaan Khan)

(Alizeh Agnihotri)

(Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri)

A week after Sohail Khan and Seema filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, the latter dropped 'Khan' from her surname and reverted to her maiden name. Her official Instagram handle now goes by Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Last month, the estranged couple was spotted at Mumbai’s family court where they filed for divorce.

