PICS: Sohail Khan's son Nirvan parties with Ananya Panday's sister, Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika and others

Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvan Khan is one of the most followed star kids. He was recently seen making a brief appearance on his mom's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The star kid is following his dad Sohail and uncle Salman Khan's footsteps as he will soon enter showbiz. Reportedly, he is currently working as an assistant on Salman and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Nirvan was seen partying with other star kids last night and the inside pictures have surfaced on social media.

Nirvan Khan gets clicked with Rysa Panday, Naomika Saran and others

Orhan Awatramani, who is often seen partying with celebrities and star kids, took to social media and posted pictures from a party. The pictures featured Nirvan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran, who recently made headlines after she completed her graduation, and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Going by the pictures, it looks like the star kids enjoyed the party to the fullest.

Some of the pictures show Rysa and Naomika posing with each other. Rysa is seen sporting a printed turtleneck top with black pants while Naomika opted for a black crop top and matching jeans. Mahikaa too wore a black top and blue jeans. Nirvan opted for a dark green t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and blue jeans. Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma was also present at the party. Have a look:

Naomika also shared a picture with Rysa and wrote, "My most favourite girl in da entire world."

Meanwhile, Nirvan is currently studying in Los Angeles while Rysa recently headed abroad to study filmmaking. Chunky Panday's younger daughter recently returned to Mumbai to attend Alanna Panday's wedding. Speaking of Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika, she keeps hitting headlines every now and then. Dimple, who was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was seen attending her graduation ceremony. The pictures were shared by Naomika on Instagram.

