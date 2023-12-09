PICS: Sonakshi Sinha wishes dad Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday; calls him 'king of kings'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has carved an identity for himself in the Bollywood industry by starring in several films over the years. On the personal front, he is the most doting father to his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha. Today, on December 9, the actor turns a year older; Sonakshi has penned a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘king of kings’ and dropped some heartwarming photographs with him. Have a look at how the actress wished her father.

Sonakshi Sinha wishes ‘birthday boy’ Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday with a heartfelt note

Shatrughan Sinha has stepped into another year of his life today, on December 9, leaving his fans and daughter Sonakshi Sinha on cloud nine. The Lootera star chose the day as the perfect occasion to spoil her father with wishes. The actress took to her Instagram account and dropped pictures with Shatrughan wherein the father-daughter duo can be seen striking poses together.

While the images ooze nothing but warmth and affection, Sonakshi penned an endearing note along with it, which said, “Happy birthday to the king of kings… the one whos always in my corner, and pocket !!! Love you Papa #birthdayboy.” Have a look right here.

Check out how fans wished Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday

Soon after doting daughter Sonakshi dropped the picture on her social media account to wish her father on the special day, the actor’s fans too, gathered in the comment section of her post to drop the legendary actor with wishes.

Advertisement

“Happiest Birthday to him!”, “Happiest Birthday to the Living Legend Shatrughan Sinha Sahab,” and “Aswmmmm,” read some comments on the actress’ post.

Work front of Sonakshi Sinha

Over the years, the actress has featured in several movies, including Lootera, Akira, Son Of Sardaar, and many more. Recently, she featured in a music video with rapper Honey Singh called Kalaastar. Interestingly, an exclusive report by us earlier revealed that the actress worked on the music video for free.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha recalls Salman Khan’s response on learning about her salary from first job ‘Buy me a gift…’