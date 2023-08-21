PICS: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu wears his dad’s hat as he turns 1; Nanu Anil Kapoor is all hearts

On August 20 last year, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a boy, whom they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since then, the couple has been sharing adoring images of the little munchkin, without revealing his face. Earlier today, the proud father shared two pictures of his little boy who was trying to wear his hat.

Anand Ahuja drops adorable pictures of son Vayu

On August 21, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and posted delightful pictures of their little boy Vayu, who entered his 'sophomore year'. Dressed in a black colored onesie, Vayu is seen sitting on a couch. But what got us going awww is the way in which he struggles to wear his dad’s oversized hat. Captioning the images, Anand wrote: “..’out my face; I ain’t a Rookie! #VayusParents #SophemoreSeason”

Take a look:

Nani and Nanu, Sunita and Anil Kapoor shower love

Needless to say, the one-year-old won scores of hearts online. Among those who showered their love on the baby were Sonam Kapoor’s parents, Sunita Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor, who could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture. Nani Sunita commented ‘My angel’ with multiple hearts while Nanu Anil posted five heart emojis to express his love for Vayu.

About Sonam Kapoor's work front

Mommy dearest, Sonam Kapoor, was last seen in director Shome Makhija’s Hindi-language crime thriller film Blind (2023) which was shot before her pregnancy. The film was released on an OTT platform. Though her fans were excited to watch her after a long time, but the film didn't manage to impress cinema lovers. After her maternity hiatus, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen and is looking forward to balancing work and motherhood simultaneously. She recently shared, “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward.”

