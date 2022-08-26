PICS: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive home with their baby; Anil Kapoor welcomes the new parents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town. The Delhi 6 actress gave birth to a baby boy on August 20 and since then social media has been buzzing with wishes for the couple. Recently, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures straight from the hospital and gave us a glimpse of Sonam and Anand’s little prince. Today, it seems like Sonam is finally going back home with her baby. Pictures of her car leaving the hospital have come out.