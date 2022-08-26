PICS: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive home with their baby; Anil Kapoor welcomes the new parents
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja return home from the hospital with their baby boy.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town. The Delhi 6 actress gave birth to a baby boy on August 20 and since then social media has been buzzing with wishes for the couple. Recently, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures straight from the hospital and gave us a glimpse of Sonam and Anand’s little prince. Today, it seems like Sonam is finally going back home with her baby. Pictures of her car leaving the hospital have come out.
Credits: Viral BhayaniManav Manglani
