PICS: Sonam Kapoor celebrates Diwali with her ‘whole universe’ Anand Ahuja in traditional avatars

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. The actress often shares pictures from her personal and professional life as well on social media. Sonam took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Diwali celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand are wearing color-coordinated traditional outfits for the images. One of them shows the couple posing together as they sit beside each other while another one shows her sitting in his lap. Sonam and Anand posed with a lovely festive ground as they smiled at each other in gorgeous pics.

Along with the pictures, Sonam wrote in the caption, “My whole universe and everything that matters the most. I love you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal #diwali.” Anand was quick to comment, “So cute my Jaan! … I told you though in that first pic my one eye is closed. My one eye blinks faster than the other I think.” Anand Ahuja also posted a few pictures from the time and captioned them as, “The third picture is my fave but this order made more sense. .. #HaseeTohPhasee @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Take a look:

Sonam had previously shared Diwali pictures along with the caption, “If only getting into glam was this easy! Hope everyone’s Diwali celebrations were filled with love, light, and lots of good food!” Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2019 release ‘The Zoya Factor’. Other than that she was recently seen in a cameo role in AK vs AK which was released on Netflix.

