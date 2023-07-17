PICS: Sonam Kapoor enjoys Wimbledon with Anand Ahuja; Nick Jonas arrives with Priyanka Chopra’s mom

The All-England Club in London hosted the highly anticipated 2023 Wimbledon finals. Tennis enthusiasts and fans alike eagerly awaited the thrilling showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation on the final day of Wimbledon 2023. Bollywood too made its presence felt at the match. Among the star-studded attendees were Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, as well as Nick Jonas who was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Sonam Kapoor's courtside look

Always the one to delight with her fashion offerings, Sonam Kapoor made a style statement with her courtside ensemble. She wore a fully checkered trench coat. Paired with matching tights, black heels, a handbag, and sunglasses, she exuded a royal vibe. Sonam completed her look with a sleek bun and a happy smile. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor captured the Wimbledon experience with a happy selfie alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, who shared her excitement for the game. She further delighted fans with a boomerang clip, showcasing the energetic atmosphere and the tennis players in action on the field.

Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra's arrival

Nick Jonas, who had previously attended the tournament with his wife Priyanka Chopra, was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Nick looked dapper in an ivory suit, complemented by a black tie and a checkered shirt. Dr Madhu Chopra opted for a chic white mini skirt, a red top, and a white blazer, adorned with pearls and sporting black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Royal Family in attendance

Additionally, the Princess of Wales, Kate, was also seen back at Wimbledon accompanied by her family. This included her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal family was seated in the prestigious Royal Box.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. It was the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and was directed by Shome Makhija.