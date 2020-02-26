PICS: Sonam Kapoor gives lessons to Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar on Mughal jewels before they start filming Takht

Sonam Kapoor helps Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar enhance their knowledge of Mughal jewels before they begin shooting for Takht.

Ahuja is traveling to Doha. While on her work trip, the actress managed to spare some time and visit the Museum of Islamic Art. Sonam took a tour of the Court and the Ceremony section of the Museum where a number of priceless jewels from the times of the Mughals are displayed and the actress has some valuable insights and lessons for dad Anil Kapoor and before they start shooting for their magnum opus Takht.

We all know about Karan Johar's most ambitious project Takht starring , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar which is based on the life of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the hostility between his two sons Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, who are hungry for power and aspire to sit on the throne next after their father. The big-ticket film is in its pre-production stage at the moment and director Karan Johar has finished his recce at multiple locations for the film. However, Sonam Kapoor here acts as a helping hand and shares a piece of information for them.

Sonam shared a picture of an artificial bird embellished with gold and jewels and disclosed that it belonged to King Shahjahan. She also posted a picture of a neckpiece with a special gemstone that Shahjahan wore before the construction of the Taj Mahal in order to keep himself calm and composed as he built the monument of love for his beloved Mumtaz Mahal. Sonam also shared a few pictures of other Mughal treasures.

