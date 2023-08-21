PICS: Sonam Kapoor held special puja to celebrate son Vayu's 1st birthday with family; pens beautiful message

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the son of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja turned 1 on August 20. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 last year. The actress has been enjoying the joys of motherhood since she welcomed Vayu. Sonam often shares adorable pictures and videos of her son on Instagram with her fans and followers and they receive immense love. Now, a while ago, Sonam shared a bunch of pictures from her son's birthday celebration. She held a special puja with her family to celebrate Vayu's first birthday.

Sonam Kapoor held special puja to celebrate son Vayu's 1st birthday with family

On August 21, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's first birthday celebration. The actress held a special puja and had a lovely lunch with her family to celebrate her son's birthday. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. :lion_face: #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you. Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us."

In the first picture, Sonam and Anand Ahuja can be seen doing puja with Vayu. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen holding her baby boy in her arms. The actress's parents Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor along with Anand's parents were also present in the event. The birthday photo dump also includes lots of flowers, balloons, and a decorated table filled with food.

On September 20, 2022, Sonam and Anand disclosed the name of their child in a sweet Instagram post. The adorable couple informed fans and followers that they have decided to name their son ‘Vayu.'

Sonam wrote on Instagram, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” Elaborating further, the actor wrote that “in the Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the five elements and is known to be the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav.” She further wrote that “Vayu is a symbol and the essence of life.”

