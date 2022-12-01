PICS: Sonam Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine as she steps out in a yellow ethnic outfit

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying a new phase of her life. In August this year, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy to their family. The couple has named their son Vayu. The actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her baby boy on Instagram. She also keeps sharing her pictures which show her drastic transformation post-delivery. The new mommy has impressed netizens with her weight loss transformation. On Thursday afternoon, Sonam was seen making a stunning appearance in the city. Sonam Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air

The paparazzi caught Sonam in a traditional outfit today. In the pictures, she is looking like a ray of sunshine in a yellow Anarkali outfit. She sported an embroidered dress with matching earrings and a clean bun adorned with white flowers. She rounded off her look with matching jootis. The actress surely looks beautiful and her post-pregnancy glow is adding extra charm to her look. Sonam was seen flashing her million-dollar smile and posing for the paparazzi. Have a look:



Sonam Kapoor's video featuring son Vayu Recently, Sonam posted a video on her Instagram handle that featured Anand, their son Vayu and Anil Kapoor. Interestingly, the actress revealed Vayu's face for the first time as she used it as a thumbnail of her video. In the picture, Sonam and Anand were seen kissing their son’s cheeks. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sweet Nothings #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."



Work front Sonam was last seen making a cameo appearance in AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

