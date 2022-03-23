PICS: Sonam Kapoor makes FIRST appearance since pregnancy announcement with Anand Ahuja
Accompanying Sonam was also dad Anil Kapoor who looked dapper as usual. The Kapoors were attending a store launch which also saw Sonam's brother and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor in attendance. In fact, Anand Ahuja's brother was also present at the event.
Sonam, who is almost four months pregnant, took maternity style a notch higher with a blue pant suit. However, she kept comfort on her mind as the actress did not wear formal pants but instead chose matching blue jogger-like pants. Sonam also ditched fancy shoes and slipped into classic white sneakers.
Take a look at Sonam and Anand's photos below:
Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."
