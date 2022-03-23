PICS: Sonam Kapoor makes FIRST appearance since pregnancy announcement with Anand Ahuja

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:53 PM IST  |  11.3K
PICS: Sonam Kapoor makes FIRST appearance since pregnancy announcement with Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja took social media by storm when they announced on Monday that they were expecting their first child. Almost two days since the announcement, Sonam and Anand made their first appearance. The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, arrived in the city's suburbs for a store launch with her husband. 

Accompanying Sonam was also dad Anil Kapoor who looked dapper as usual. The Kapoors were attending a store launch which also saw Sonam's brother and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor in attendance. In fact, Anand Ahuja's brother was also present at the event. 

Sonam, who is almost four months pregnant, took maternity style a notch higher with a blue pant suit. However, she kept comfort on her mind as the actress did not wear formal pants but instead chose matching blue jogger-like pants. Sonam also ditched fancy shoes and slipped into classic white sneakers. 

Apart from Sonam and her family, several celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekhaa, Anshula Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and designer Kunal Rawal were also in attendance. 

Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." 

